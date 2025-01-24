Timbers Receive $200,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF
January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded an International Roster Slot for the 2025 season.
Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
