Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers

January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from the Portland Timbers in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.