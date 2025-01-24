Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers
January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from the Portland Timbers in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 24, 2025
- FC Dallas Signs Katlego 'Tsiki' Ntsabeleng to Contract Extension - FC Dallas
- Timbers Receive $200,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Midfielder Rominigue Kouamé on Loan from Spanish Club Cádiz CF - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Transfers Forward Teemu Pukki to HJK Helsinki - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers
- International Duty: Inter Miami CF Academy Star Victor Fung Set to Take the South American Stage
- Chase Stadium Lights up South Florida with an Unforgettable Weekend of World-Class Fútbol
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami and Polkadot Support Our Pride Academy Educators as They Tackle the Second Half of the School Year