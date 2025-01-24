Enzo Newman Signs First Professional Contract with FC Dallas

January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that it has signed defender Enzo Newman to a two-year contract with club options for 2027, 2028, and 2029. Newman was selected 11th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He played collegiately at Oregon State University.

Last season, Newman started all 18 matches for the Beavers. He is the sixth player in Oregon State's program history to be named an Academic All-American. He also appeared in 18 matches as a true freshman for Oregon State in 2023.

Before his college career, Newman played for Murrieta Soccer Academy and was named to the MLS Next All-Star Game in 2022.

