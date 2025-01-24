International Duty Roundup: Eight Inter Miami CF Academy Players on National Team Duty to Kick off the Year

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is set to be well represented on the international stage during the following weeks, with eight players called up by their respective national teams.

Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!

Victor Fung - Venezuela U-20 National Team

17-year-old Academy defender Victor Fung continues to make strides on his fútbol journey, recently marking a pivotal milestone in his career with his selection to Venezuela's U-20 squad for the 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 South American Championship.

Fung is set to embark on his biggest challenge yet: representing Venezuela at the 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 South American Championship in Venezuela in search of securing a spot in the upcoming 2025 FIFA World Cup in Chile later this year.

Fung's full-detailed call up information available HERE.

Quinton Jhon, Chaz Williams, Levi Williams - Trinidad & Tobago U-17 National Team

Academy trio Quinton Jhon, Chaz Williams and Levi Williams will be with Trinidad & Tobago's U-17 side for a training camp from Jan. 20 to 30 as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Under-17 Qualifiers. The region's FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifying competition will take place from February 7-16, 2025, across six venues and include the participation of 35 Concacaf member associations.

Leandro Padilla - Nicaragua U-17 National Team

Leandro Padilla was called up by Nicaragua's U-17 national team for their upcoming three-day training camp in Managua, Nicaragua from Jan. 15 through 27 in preparation for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers.

Sean Gormley - Peru U-17 National Team

Sean Gormley will partake in Peru's U-17 training camp from Jan. 21 through 31 where they will face the U-17 category of St. Maarten in preparation for the upcoming 2025 CONMEBOL Under-17 Championship which will be held in Colombia from Mar. 27 to Apr. 12, 2025.

Cai McLean - Jamaica U-17 National Team

Cai McLean, a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star defender, was called up by Jamaica's U-17 national team for their upcoming training camp this month.

Luis Moringale - Puerto Rico U-17 National Team

Luis Moringale was summoned by Puerto Rico's U-17 national team to participate in a training camp from Feb. 1 to 17 in Toluca, Mexico ahead of the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers.

