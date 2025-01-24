FC Dallas Signs Katlego 'Tsiki' Ntsabeleng to Contract Extension
January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that it has signed midfielder Katlego 'Tsiki' Ntsabeleng to a contract extension through the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with club options for 2027 and 2028. Ntsabeleng will not occupy an international slot as he obtained a U.S. Green Card in March, 2024.
In 2024, Ntsabeleng saw action in 25 games, starting in eleven matches and playing a career high 1082 minutes. The South African midfielder also featured in Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches for FC Dallas.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ntsabeleng was originally acquired by FC Dallas after being selected 28th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Oregon State University. In his first season as a professional, Ntsabeleng featured in 27 matches, starting eleven matches. Ntsabeleng scored his first professional goal on April 23, 2022 versus Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo FC.
