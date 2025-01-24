San Diego FC Acquires $50,000 in 2025 GAM from LAFC in Exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Yaw Yeboah
January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for winger Yaw Yeboah.
Yeboah, 27, was originally selected by SDFC in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft in December.
Transaction: SDFC acquires $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Yaw Yeboah.
