San Diego FC Acquires $50,000 in 2025 GAM from LAFC in Exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Yaw Yeboah

January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for winger Yaw Yeboah.

Yeboah, 27, was originally selected by SDFC in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft in December.

Transaction: SDFC acquires $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Yaw Yeboah.

