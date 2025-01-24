FC Cincinnati Announce Theme Nights for 2025

January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's 2025 season promises to be as exciting off the pitch as it will be on it, with a packed calendar of themed match days that celebrate the culture, history, and spirit of Cincinnati and all of its residents.

The season kicks off on February 22 as The Orange and Blue host the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium for the Home Opener.

Among this year's highlights is the highly anticipated 10th Anniversary Night on August 10, marking the club's 10th year of action in the Queen City. This special evening will honor the club's journey with tributes to alumni players, long-time fans, and community leaders, alongside unique pre-match festivities, commemorative merchandise, and reflections on the moments that have shaped FC Cincinnati's history. Following the match, FC Cincinnati Alums will also play at TQL Stadium in the first ever alumni game.

Hell is Real also makes its annual return to TQL Stadium when FC Cincinnati face off against their bitter rivals, the Columbus Crew on July 12 at 7:30 p.m. In a marquee matchup known the league over, FCC will look to turn up the heat on the Crew and continue their success over Columbus at TQL Stadium.

Adding to the excitement in 2025, Star Wars Night returns on Wednesday, May 28, transforming TQL Stadium into a galaxy far, far away. Fans of all ages are invited to dress as their favorite characters and enjoy themed branding and activities that capture the wonder and adventure of the beloved franchise as FCC do battle with FC Dallas. May The Force Be With You and The Orange and Blue.

Cincinnati's rich German heritage also takes center stage with Oktoberfest Night on Saturday, September 13 when FCC takes on Nashville SC. The celebration brings the festive atmosphere of Oktoberfest to TQL Stadium, complete with Bavarian-inspired food and drinks, traditional music, and a lively beer garden atmosphere that will make this event one to mark on the calendar. Prost!

The season also features a variety of other exciting theme nights, each designed to bring the community together.

A collection of theme nights celebrating cultural identities return for 2025 as FC Cincinnati looks to celebrate the community and all those in it by showcasing authentic experiences and highlighting rich traditions. The 2025 calendar is set to include Día Latino on September 27, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Night on May 10, Pride Night on May 31, and Black Heritage Night on August 30.

Kick Cancer Night also returns to TQL Stadium as FC Cincinnati along with the community at large look to give a Red Card to cancer on August 23. Also returning is Salute to Service night, honoring active duty and veteran services members and their families, on July 5. As well as Kids' Day, welcoming the youngest of FCC faithful inviting them to participate in an array of matchday experiences.

All culminating in a heartfelt Fan Appreciation Night on the final home game of the season against CF Montreal on October 18. Thanking all of FCC's faithful fans for another amazing season before starting the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Whether celebrating a decade of soccer in Cincinnati, using The Force on Star Wars Night, or raising a stein for Oktoberfest, FC Cincinnati is in for an exciting 2025 season as the club looks to add more trophies to its case!

Tickets, including single match and group experiences, are now on sale at fccincinnati.com/tickets.

