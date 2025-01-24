Chicago Fire FC Acquires Midfielder Rominigue Kouamé on Loan from Spanish Club Cádiz CF

January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired midfielder Rominigue Kouamé (pronounced: row-min-EEG koh-ah-MAY) on loan from Spanish LaLiga2 side Cádiz CF for the 2025 MLS season with an option to purchase. Kouamé will occupy an international position on the roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Per Club and MLS policy, additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome Rominigue to the Fire," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "His addition brings another dimension to our midfield and strengthens the team in a key area. With his qualities and experience competing in elite European leagues like La Liga and Ligue 1, we're confident Rominigue will make an immediate impact and help us achieve our goals this season."

"I'm excited to join the Fire and be part of this ambitious project," added Kouamé. "After learning more about the team's vision, it was clear that this is the right place for me. I look forward to contributing on the field, connecting with the fans, and helping the Club achieve its goals this season."

Kouamé, 28, joins the Fire after featuring in 218 matches in various competitions across Africa and Europe, including appearances in Ligue 1, La Liga, and the Belgian Pro League. Kouamé began his professional career in 2014 at AS Real Bamako of the Malian first division before moving to Europe in 2016.

In France, Kouamé featured for LOSC Lille, Paris FC and ESTAC Troyes, while also going on loan to Cercle Brugge in Belgium. While at Troyes, Kouamé played over 100 matches, including 66 appearances in Ligue 1, and recorded five goals and seven assists as a midfielder.

Kouamé spent eight years in France before signing with Cádiz in Spain. He made his La Liga debut for Cádiz in a 1-1 draw with Real Betis on Sept. 23, 2023, and has since featured in 31 matches for the club, including 16 in La Liga, two in the Copa del Rey, and 13 in LaLiga2.

Born in Ivory Coast, Kouamé is of Malian descent and represents Mali at the international level. The midfielder has earned 11 caps for Mali, including six in the African Nations Championship, four FIFA World Cup qualifying matches and one international friendly.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires midfielder Rominigue Kouamé on loan from Cádiz for the 2025 season with an option to purchase.

Name: Rominigue Kouamé (pronounced: row-min-EEG koh-ah-MAY)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of birth: December 17, 1996

Hometown: Lopou, Ivory Coast

Birthplace: Lopou, Ivory Coast

Citizenship: Ivory Coast, Mali

Previous Club: Cádiz CF

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.