Minnesota United Transfers Forward Teemu Pukki to HJK Helsinki

January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred Finland international forward Teemu Pukki to HJK Helsinki for an undisclosed fee. MNUFC utilized one of the club's two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Pukki.

"I'd like to thank Teemu for his work ethic and goal contributions with Minnesota United across these past few seasons. Since joining our club, he has been a top professional in every way," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We had positive conversations where he expressed his desire to play in front of his family in Finland, alongside his pursuit of history with the Finland National Team, and this transfer to HJK will continue his footballing legacy in Finland. We wish him the best of luck in his future."

"I want to thank the club and the fans for the memories. Thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity to go back to Finland and HJK. I wish to the club and everyone around it all the best in the future," said forward Teemu Pukki.

Teemu Pukki joined Minnesota United in the summer of 2023 and throughout his time at MNUFC, he made 43 game appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists across all competitions. Pukki scored 10 goals following his arrival to MLS in 2023, scoring his first goal on the road at Houston Dynamo FC on July 12. A notable moment of that campaign was the forward's four-goal performance during the Loons' Decision Day home match against LA Galaxy. During that 5-2 victory over the Galaxy, Pukki scored four goals as a professional for the first time in his career and also set the Minnesota United MLS record for most goals scored in a single game.

Internationally, Pukki is the all-time leading goal scorer for Finland with 42 goals through 127 appearances since his debut in 2009. He is teammates with current Loons midfielder Robin Lod.

Transaction: Minnesota United transfers forward Teemu Pukki to HJK Helsinki for an undisclosed fee. The Loons now have an open Designated Player roster spot. MNUFC utilized one of the club's two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Pukki.

VITALS

Teemu Pukki

Position: Forward

Date of birth: 3/29/1990 (34 years old)

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 179

Birthplace: Kotka, Finland

Citizenship: Finland

