Myrto Uzuni Signs as Designated Player; Proven Goalscorer Joins Austin FC on a New Club-Record Transfer Agreement

January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached a Club-record transfer agreement to sign 29-year-old forward Myrto Uzuni from Granada CF in Spain's LaLiga2.

Uzuni, an Albanian international capable of playing as a center forward or a winger, joins Austin as a Designated Player on a three-year contract guaranteed through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He will wear the number 10 jersey for Austin FC.

"One of the main reasons I want to join Austin FC is the ambition that Anthony Precourt and Rodolfo Borrell have for this team, which matches my own ambition always to succeed with a winning mentality," said Uzuni. "I can tell Austin fans that I will do everything in my power to score goals and help the team push toward achieving our objectives. I'm coming here to break records."

Uzuni spent the last three (3) years with Granada, totaling 49 goals and eight (8) assists in 106 matches. During the 2022/2023 season, he finished as the Golden Boot winner (top goalscorer) in LaLiga2 with 23 goals as Granada won the league title and earned promotion to LaLiga. He contributed 11 goals the following season playing in LaLiga, the Spanish topflight. During the current season with Granada, Uzuni scored 14 goals in 18 league matches.

In international soccer, Uzuni has made 38 appearances to date for the Albanian Men's National Team with five (5) goals and seven (7) assists.

"Myrto has shown himself to be a prolific goalscorer in every team and league where he has previously played," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "His high work rate during games, finishing ability, ambition, determination, and versatility to be able to play both centrally and in the wide areas will all be big assets. We're very excited to have him join."

Prior to joining Granada in January 2022, Uzuni won back-to-back Hungarian league titles in his two (2) seasons playing with Ferencváros. The team also won the Hungarian Cup, with Uzuni recording eight (8) goals to finish as the competition's leading scorer that season.

Uzuni's six (6) goals and four (4) assists in 13 UEFA Champions League qualifying matches with Ferencváros helped the team reach the Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stages in consecutive seasons. He scored a Champions League goal vs. Juventus in November 2020, and netted against Real Betis and Celtic in the Europa League the following season.

Uzuni's professional career began in 2013 with his hometown club FK Tomori Berat in Albania. He also competed for FK Apolonia and KF Laçi in his native country before his first move abroad to join NK Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatia where he played from 2018 to 2020. In total, Uzuni has 126 goals and 42 assists in 322 career professional matches.

Uzuni will occupy Designated Player, Senior, and International designations on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC acquires forward Myrto Uzuni from Granada CF. Uzuni signs a three-year Designated Player contract with Austin through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

Player Details:

Name: Myrto Uzuni

Pronunciation: meer-toh oo-soo-nee

Position: Forward/Winger

Jersey Number: 10

Height: 5'10"

Date of Birth: May 31, 1995

Age: 29

Birthplace: Berat, Albania

Citizenship: Albania

Last club: Granada CF

How acquired: Transfer

Roster Designations: Designated Player, Senior, International

