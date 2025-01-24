LAFC Signs Versatile Midfielder/Defender Yaw Yeboah

January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced the club has signed Ghanaian midfielder/defender Yaw Yeboah to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. LAFC acquired Yeboah's Right of First Refusal from San Diego FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) after San Diego selected Yeboah in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft. Yeboah will occupy an international slot on LAFC's roster.

"Yaw is a dynamic and versatile player with MLS experience and success with qualities that fit well with our team," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are looking forward to welcoming Yaw and his family to L.A. and are confident he will help achieve our ongoing goal of winning trophies."

Yeboah, 27, joins the Black & Gold after three successful seasons in Columbus, where he helped the Crew win the 2023 MLS Cup and the 2024 Leagues Cup, scoring the game-winning goal for Columbus against LAFC in the 2023 MLS Cup Final. Overall, Yeboah made 74 regular season appearances (42 starts) for Columbus, scoring four goals and registering 12 assists.

Before moving to Columbus in 2022, Yeboah appeared in 50 matches with Wislaw Krakow (2020-22) of the Polish Ekstraklasa across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists, while earning Ekstraklasa Player of the Month for August in 2021.

After graduating from the famed Right to Dream Academy in his hometown of Accra, Ghana in 2014, Yeboah signed with Manchester City at the age of 17. He was loaned to Lille OSC of France's Ligue 1 in 2015, and also went on loan to FC Twente of the Dutch Eredivisie and Real Oviedo of the Spain's La Liga 2.

From 2018 to 2020, Yeboah appeared in 34 matches for Spanish La Liga2 side CD Numancia, scoring in his debut with the club. In 2019, was loaned to Celta de Vigo B, scoring five goals in 20 matches before moving to Wislaw Krakow.

On the international stage, Yeboah has earned four caps for the Ghana National Team, including his debut in a friendly vs. Namibia in June 2019. He has also represented Ghana at the U-23 and U-20 level, playing in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup as well as earning the Most Valuable Player award at the 2015 African U-20 Championship.

Name: Yaw Yeboah

Pronunciation: YAO yeh-BO-wah

Position: Midfielder/Defender

Age: 27

Height: 5'9"

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Citizenship: Ghana

Last Club: Columbus Crew

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs midfielder Yaw Yeboah to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. LAFC acquired Yeboah's Right of First Refusal from San Diego FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.