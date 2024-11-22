Wenatchee Wild Goaltender Hauser Announces NCAA Division I Commitment to Wisconsin
November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
MADISON, Wisc. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that veteran goaltender Daniel Hauser has committed to continue his hockey career at the University of Wisconsin, an NCAA Division I institution and member of the Big Ten Conference.
"I am extremely honoured and excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Wisconsin," said Hauser in a social media post announcing his commitment. "I'd like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends and everyone who has helped me along the way."
Hauser is one of the most decorated netminders in WHL history, earning his 100 th career victory in Sunday's win over the Kamloops Blazers. While with the Winnipeg ICE, the Chestermere, Alberta native was a two-time East Division Goaltender of the Year, earning 78 victories over three seasons. He remained with the club in its relocation to Wenatchee during the 2023 offseason, and has earned 22 more wins during his time with the Wild. His 37-win season in 2022-23 and 34-win campaign the prior season rank as the winningest and third-winningest single seasons by a goaltender in franchise history.
His college of choice is one with decades of distinction in the sport, with six NCAA championships to its name. 92 Badgers have moved on to play in the National Hockey League, and four Wisconsin alumni have gone on to win Olympic gold medals. The Wisconsin program is led by second-year Badger head coach Mike Hastings, who led Minnesota State to eight conference championships prior to his first year in Madison, and then led the Badgers to a runner-up finish last year in his debut season with the university.
Though other players on the Wenatchee roster have active NCAA Division I commitments, Hauser becomes the first Wenatchee junior hockey player to make an NCAA commitment with the club since 2022-23, when the Wild organization fielded a team in the British Columbia Hockey League.
The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Daniel Hauser on his commitment to the NCAA Division I hockey program at the University of Wisconsin, and wish him continued success as he prepares to take this important step in his academic and athletic career.
