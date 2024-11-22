Pats' Comeback Falls Short in Swift Current

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, Sask. - It was another contest that ended in a 4-3 decision as the Swift Current Broncos snuck past the Regina Pats on Friday inside the InnovationPlex.

The Pats came close to overcoming a 3-0 deficit as their three-game point-streak came to an end. After the Broncos took a 3-0 lead in the second, Regina rebounded with two of their own as they trailed 3-2 after two. First, Connor Bear banged home a power play goal. Then, Keets Fawcett was setup in front by Zach Moore for his first in Pats colours to climb back in. Bear's second period tally was his third goal in his last four games.

After Swift Current made it 4-2 in the third, Regina once again did not quit. Zach Moore took a bounce off the end glass and sent home his fourth of the season to get the Pats back within one. Ewan Huet was saddled with the loss, allowing four goals on 34 shots.

Reid Dyck got the win, making 24 saves. Luke Mistelbacher extended his point-streak to a WHL best 16 straight games with a two-goal performance. Connor Dale and Jaxen Gauchier rounded out the scoring for the Broncos and Clarke Caswell tallied three assists. Swift Current improved to 6-1 in their last seven games and to 14-7-0-0 on the season.

With the loss, Regina dropped to 6-12-2-2, with 11 of their first 22 games being decided in one goal games.

FINAL SCORE: Broncos 4, Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Broncos at 1:57 - Connor Dale (3), assisted by Clarke Caswell & Ty Coupland // On a rush, the Broncos gained the line and Dale ended up with the puck in the slot where his shot somehow squeaked through Huet to give Swift Current an early 1-0 lead.

2-0: Broncos at 19:30 - Luke Mistelbacher (15), assisted by Clarke Caswell & Carlin Dezainde (PP) // The Broncos moved the puck around the zone and it got to Mistelbacher who fired it past Huet to give the Broncos a two-goal lead at 2-0.

Second Period

3-0: Broncos at 8:10 - Jaxen Gauchier (1), unassisted // Gauchier intercepted a pass and skated in down the left side and fired a shot from the left circle that beat Huet to make it 3-0 for the hometown club.

3-1: Pats at 9:51 - Connor Bear (5), assisted by Zach Lansard & Caden Brown (PP) // Lansard's shot from the slot was stopped but the puck bounced to Bear and he buried the rebound past Dyck to get the Pats on the board at 3-1.

3-2: Pats at 13:06 - Keets Fawcett (3), unassisted // A battle behind the Broncos net lead to the the puck ending up in the front where Fawcett was there to put it past Dyck to pull the Pats to within one at 3-2.

Third Period

4-2: Broncos at 12:30 - Luke Mistelbacher (16), assisted by Rylan Gould & Clarke Caswell (PP) // Mistelbacher got the puck at the right circle and skated in to the dot and fired it far side past Huet to give the Broncos a 4-2 lead.

4-3: Pats at 17:42 - Zach Moore (4), assisted by Cole Temple & John Babcock (PP) // Temple's blast went high over the net and off the glass to Moore who tucked home the powerplay goal to pull the Pats to within one at 4-3.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 7-6-14-27 | Swift Current- 8-12-14-34

PP : Regina - 2/3 | Swift Current - 2/6

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (30 saves / 34 shots)

Swift Current: Reid Dyck (24 saves / 27 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Clarke Caswell (3A) - Broncos

Second: Luke Mistelbacher (2G) - Broncos

Third: Carlin Dezainde (1A) - Broncos

COMING UP

The Regina Pats will play their second of eight straight games on the road as they head to Prince Albert to battle the Raiders on Saturday, November 23 at 7pm.

