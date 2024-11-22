Gameday Preview: Game 24 at Edmonton Oil Kings

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the fourth of eight meetings between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Edmonton Oil Kings this season. The Tigers have won two of three matchups against the Oil Kings this season, winning their last game in Edmonton on November 13, 2-1.

2024-25 Season Series:

Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sept. 21, 2024)

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov. 8, 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov. 13, 2024)

Last Game: The Tigers are coming off a hard-fought overtime win in Prince Albert on Wednesday night. The Tigers generated a whopping 55 shots on net in the game with the league leader in points Gavin McKenna adding to his total with a goal and an assist in the win. Hunter St. Martin would score the overtime winner potting his 50th career WHL goal.

2024-25 Standings:

13-10-0-0 Central Div. - 1st Eastern Con. - 2nd Home (8-4-0-0) Away (5-6-0-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (18) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (7)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (31) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.891)

Points - Gavin McKenna (46) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.93)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (56) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+19)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 20 - 90 - 22.2%

Penalty Kill: 75 - 97 - 77.3%

Recent Transactions: The Tigers have called up Cash Christie (G) from SAHA. The Tigers have also removed "AP" status from forward Carter Cunningham, making him a full-time roster player for the 2024-25 season.

Milestones:

Tigers forward Hunter St. Martin secured his 50th WHL goal as he scored the overtime winner for the Tigers Wednesday in Prince Albert. St. Martin is also looking to secure other milestones being 4 points from 100 career points and 4 assists from 50 career assists.

Ruck N' Roll: The Ruck brothers Markus and Liam, have made their mark since returning from a great performance at the U17 World Hockey Challenge posting a combined 6 points over 4 games since returning to the Tigers lineup since their goal medal showing in Sarnia.

Hunt...ing for Goals: Hunter St. Martin is having a career year for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With some standout performances this season, he's tallied 18 goals over 20 games, including an impressive 9 goals in a 5-game stretch. St. Martin has recorded two hat tricks so far, one of which included an incredible 5-goal game. The Florida Panthers prospect also potted his 50th career goal vs Prince Albert on November 20th.

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 46 Points (1st)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 18 Goals (Tied 4th)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 31 Assists (1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 3 SHG (1st) Andrew Basha 2 SHG (Tied 2nd)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 11 PPA (Tied 2nd)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 GWG (Tied 3rd)

Roster Makeup: 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) Harsanyi, McCann, McKenna, Kashkowski, Paranych, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Ryan-MacKay, Gordon-Carroll

15 Years Old (2009) Christie

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

LAST FIVE RESULTS NEXT FIVE TIME

Vs Moose Jaw Warriors 8-4 Win @ Edmonton Oil Kings, Fri. Nov 22 7:00 PM (MT)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 Win Vs Saskatoon, Sat. Nov 23 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Victoria Royals 5-1 Win Vs Brandon, Fri. Nov 29 7:00 PM (MT)

@ Saskatoon Blades 5-3 Loss Vs Calgary, Sat. Nov 30 7:00 PM (MT)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 Win (OT) @ Swift Current, Wed. Dec 4 7:00 PM (ST)

Gametime is 7:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 or watch at watch.chl.ca.

