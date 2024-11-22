Tigers Edged by Oil Kings 3-2

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Medicine Hat Tigers and Edmonton Oil Kings brought the energy right from the opening puck drop in an action-packed first period.

Just 13 seconds into the game, the Tigers nearly struck first as Gavin McKenna set up Oasiz Weisblatt for a one-time chance in tight, but Oil Kings netminder Alex Worthington made a crucial save to keep it scoreless.

The Tigers would break through just past the midway mark of the period. Off a faceoff win in the Edmonton zone, Ryder Ritchie collected the puck at the top of the circles and snapped a backhand shot past Worthington, giving Medicine Hat a 1-0 lead.

The Oil Kings wasted no time responding when a rebound off Jordan Switzer's pad landed perfectly for Gracyn Sawchyn, who found the top corner to tie the game at 1-1 halfway through the period.

With five minutes remaining, a hooking penalty gave Edmonton its first power play opportunity. The Tigers penalty kill unit held strong, limiting the Oil Kings' chances and keeping the game tied.

Shortly after, McKenna set up Bryce Pickford on the far point. Pickford stepped in and unleashed a shot under Worthington's blocker, restoring the Tigers' lead at 2-1 heading into the intermission.

The second period began with an early penalty against Hunter St. Martin, whose stick became tangled under an Oil Kings forward, sending Edmonton to the power play. The Tigers' penalty-kill unit stood strong, limiting opportunities and keeping the game tied, 2-1.

Midway through the frame, Oasiz Weisblatt drew a cross-checking penalty, earning Medicine Hat their first power play of the game. The Tigers generated sustained pressure, but Alex Worthington remained solid in the Edmonton net, denying the Tigers a chance to extend their lead.

Later in the period, Weisblatt was sent to the box for high-sticking, giving Edmonton another power play opportunity. The Oil Kings pressed hard, creating quality chances, but Switzer delivered clutch saves to maintain the Tigers' one-goal advantage.

With just over two minutes remaining, the Tigers were penalized for tripping, sending Edmonton back to the man advantage. Once again, the Tigers' penalty kill rose to the occasion, neutralizing the Oil Kings' attack.

The second period ended scoreless, highlighted by strong penalty killing and stellar goaltending from both sides.

The third period began with Edmonton's Cole Miller capitalizing on an opportunity early, walking into the Tigers' zone and firing a shot past the Tigers netminder to tie the game at 2-2.

The teams exchanged chances throughout the period, showcasing physical play and defensive intensity. Both goaltenders, Switzer for the Tigers and Worthington for the Oil Kings delivered crucial saves to keep their teams in contention.

With just four minutes remaining, the Oil Kings broke the deadlock deep in the Tigers' zone, Landon Hanson sent a short-side pass from behind the net to Marshall Finnie, who found the back of the net to give Edmonton their first lead of the game, 3-2.

The Tigers pulled Switzer for the extra attacker with just over a minute left, and while Edmonton had a couple of opportunities to seal the game with an empty-net goal, they couldn't convert. With 48 seconds remaining, Edmonton called a timeout to regroup.

The Tigers pressed hard off the ensuing offensive zone faceoff, generating a final chance in the dying moments. Oasiz Weisblatt found himself on the doorstep but was denied by a clutch save from Worthington, sealing the 3-2 victory for Edmonton.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0%

PK: 4/4 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Marshall Finnie - Edmonton

Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat

Gracyn Sawchyn - Edmonton

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Ryder Ritchie

The Tigers are back in action Saturday night at home Vs Saskatoon. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) You can get your tickets at the Tigers Box Office or Tixx.ca OR listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

