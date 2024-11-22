Oil Kings Set for Friday Night Battle against Tigers

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue a three-game homestand tonight as they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers in a Central Division bout.

Edmonton is coming off a 5-1 win over Wednesday night against the Victoria Royals, breaking a four-game losing skid. Cole Miller scored twice to lead the way and now has four goals in his last four games. Adam Jecho, Joe Iginla, and Luke Powell also scored for the Oil Kings that night. The Oil Kings are now 9-10-1-1 on the season and sit in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Tigers have most recently played a pair of games in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and Wednesday, falling 5-3 to Saskatoon on Tuesday before a 3-2 overtime win over Prince Albert. Medicine Hat is now 13-10-0-0 on the season and now sit in first place in the Central Division with 26 points.

This will mark the fourth of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Tigers. Medicine Hat holds a 2-1 series lead so far with the most recent meeting coming just over a week ago on November 13 at Rogers Place, a 2-1 decision going to Medicine Hat. Offensively in the season series, three Oil Kings have three points, with Gavin Hodnett, Miroslav Holinka, and Lukas Sawchyn each earning a goal and two assists so far. For Medicine Hat, Gavin McKenna leads the way with four points (1G, 3A).

Puck drop at Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (18, 9-15-24)

Gavin Hodnett (21, 9-13-22)

Miroslav Holinka (19, 10-10-10)

Roan Woodward (21, 7-11-18)

Adam Jecho (19, 6-12-18)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Cole Miller is 3 games away from 200 as an Oil King.

D Parker Alcos is 2 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Road Woodward is 7 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 6 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 7 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Tigers Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin McKenna (23, 15-31-46)

Oasiz Wiesblatt (22, 10-20-30)

Hunter St. Martin (20, 18-4-22)

Bryce Pickford (20, 8-14-22)

Andrew Basha (17, 7-13-20)

