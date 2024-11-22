Finnie Finishes off Tigers in Oil Kings' Win

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings needed a pair of third period goals for their second straight win as they defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 3-2.

It was a back-and-forth hockey game throughout as each team had chances, but both goaltenders were stellar with Oil Kings netminder Alex Worthington stopping 28 of 30, while Tigers rookie Jordan Switzer stopped 29 of 32 that he saw.

As for the scoring, the Tigers opened things up 7:07 into the game courtesy of Ryder Ritchie. Gracyn Sawchyn responded for Edmonton with his 10th of the season at the 10:34 mark of the period before Bryce Pickford gave the Tigers the lead with less than three minutes to play in the first.

The 2-1 score held until early in the third when Cole Miller burst down the right wing and fired a shot passed Switzer to tie the game 2:39 into the frame. The teams continued to go back and forth until about four minutes remained in the game when Landon Hanson worked a puck free behind the Medicine Hat net and found Marshall Finnie in front who tucked it home for the eventual game-winning-goal to make it 3-2.

Edmonton would hold off a final push from Medicine Hat that included a tremendous cross-crease save by Alex Worthington with about five seconds to play and they improve to 10-10-1-1.

The powerplay was 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Sunday when they take on Red Deer for Teddy Bear Toss at 4 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.