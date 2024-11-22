Thunderbirds Name 24-25 Leadership Group

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce their leadership group for the 2024-25 season.

Defenseman Sawyer Mynio and Forward Braeden Cootes have been named as co-captains while Forward Nathan Pilling, Forward Coster Dunn, Forward Simon Lovsin and Goalie Scott Ratzlaff all have been named Assistants.

"We are very excited to announce our leadership group," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "It is a tremendous honor to wear a letter on a Thunderbirds jersey. These players are well deserving, and we are confident that they are the right players to lead our team not only on the ice, but also in the community."

Fans can see the leadership team in action tomorrow night, November 23 at the Fred Meyer Teddy Bear Toss, when the Thunderbirds take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Puck drop is at 6:05pm and tickets are available at seattlethunderbirds.com

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.