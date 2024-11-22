Game Day Preview: Broncos Open Weekend with Pats at Home

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (13-7-0-0) look to bounce back at home Friday night when they host the Regina Pats (6-11-1-1) for the third time this season.

The Broncos are coming off a 3-1 loss Tuesday night against the Tri-City Americans, while the Pats are also coming off a loss against the Americans in a shootout Wednesday. Tonight is Country Night sponsored by Country 94.1 and Cowtown where there will be a seeded 50/50 Draw starting at $5000 while there will be chances to win a Snow Blower from Canadian Tire valued at $3000. Tickets are available at the Stable or online. You can listen to the game live on Country 94.1 with the voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli. For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

LAST GAME 3-1 L vs Americans: Luke Mistelbacher extended his point streak to 15 games, scoring the lone goal in the contest for the Broncos while Tri-City would score three straight for the Broncos third loss on home ice this season.

VS REGINA: This is the third of six meetings between the Pats & Broncos. All-time since 1996-97 the Broncos are 94-75-4-6 (three) against Regina and at home are 52-31-1-1 (2 ties). Brady Birnie, Clarke Caswell, Connor Gabriel, Eric Johnston & Luke Mistelbacher all have scored two points in two games against the Pats, while goaltender Joey Rocha is 1-1 with a .913 save percentage & 3.00 GAA in the season series thus far.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 11/2024 - at Regina (4-1 REG) October 22/2023 - at Swift Current (2-1 SC)

November 2/2024 - at Swift Current (4-2 SC) November 17/2023 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

November 22 /2024 - at Swift Current December 2/2023 - at Regina (6-5 SO REG)

February 21/2025 - at Swift Current February 2/2024 - at Regina (3-0 SC)

March 15/2025 - at Regina February 16/2024 - at Regina (7-2 SC)

March 18/2025 - Regina February 17/2024 - at Swift Current (6-2 W)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (14) - Birnie, Mistelbacher Assists (23) Clarke Caswell

Points (36) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (7) - Luke Mistelbacher

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (28) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+11) - Josh McGregor

Shots (88) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (22.6%) - Brady Birnie

Face-off Wins (231) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (57.8%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (8) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.901) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.22) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 21 GP: 13G-11A-24 PTS Clarke Caswell: 18 GP: 7G - 23A - 30 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 20 GP: 14G-22A-36 PTS Ty Coupland: 18 GP: 6G - 5A - 11 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 19 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 20: 14G - 16A- 30 PTS

Reid Dyck: 14: 8-6-0-0 3.22 GAA .901 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 20 GP: 4G- 13A - 17 PTS

Rylan Gould: 13: 6G-6A-12PTS (4 PPG) Joey Rocha: 7 GP: 5-1-0-0 3.70 GAA .888 SV%

