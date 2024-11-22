Hitmen Edge Royals, 5-4

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen returned to home ice after their six game U.S. Division road trip to welcome the Victoria Royals to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary notched their fourth win in a row with a thrilling overtime win.

Oliver Tulk's four-point performance propelled the Hitmen to a 5-4 overtime win against the visiting B.C. Division Victoria Royals. A slow start for Calgary resulted in two power play goals from Victoria. Goals were seen from Hayden Moore and Keaton Verhoeff. Carson Wetsch would follow up with a power play goal of his own for his eighth of the season to put Calgary within one. Victoria restored their two-goal lead with just over three minutes remaining in the third courtesy of Reggie Newman, to go up 3-1 heading into the second period.

Replacing Eric Tu in net in the second period was newly signed goaltender Anders Miller making his WHL debut. The second frame belonged to Calgary with Ben Kindel putting one on the board to put Calgary within one. Tulk would net his first of the game to tie it up with an assist coming from newcomer Tanner Howe for his first point as a Hitmen.

Tulk would waste no time at the beginning of the third, giving Calgary their first lead of the game just 33 seconds into the period. That lead was short-lived with Cole Reschny finding the equalizer less than two minutes later. The remainder of the period would go scoreless forcing overtime. A late third period penalty from Victoria led to an overtime power play for Calgary which Carter Yakemchuk would take advantage of, scoring off a one timer from the left side to win the game.

Calgary outshot Victoria in a dominant fashion 42-16. Oliver Tulk earned first star notching four points (2G,2A), a season high. Carter Yakemchuk reached career point 150 with his first assist of the night and finished the game with two points. Ben Kindel was a standout with three points, extending his point streak to seven games. Newly acquired players Kalem Parker (+1) and Tanner Howe (1a, +3) both had solid games in their Hitmen debuts.

Calgary will enjoy a five-day break before facing a three-game weekend next week. It all begins on home ice against Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 29 in a 6:00 p.m. start at the 'Dome. Calgary then heads to Medicine Hat for a date with the Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 30 before returning home on Sunday, Dec. 1 to host Moose Jaw at 4:00 p.m. in the Teddy Bear Toss powered by ENMAX.

