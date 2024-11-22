Chiefs Hit Road Friday to Face Silvertips for First Time this Season

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Everett, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road this weekend starting with a divisional match-up against the Everett Silvertips Friday night. It's the first time the teams are meeting this season, with the Chiefs going 2-3-0-1 against the Silvertips last season. Returners Berkly Catton (5G-3A) and Brayden Crampton (8A) were Spokane's top two scorers against Everett last season.

LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online .

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.