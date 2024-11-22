Chiefs Hit Road Friday to Face Silvertips for First Time this Season
November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Everett, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road this weekend starting with a divisional match-up against the Everett Silvertips Friday night. It's the first time the teams are meeting this season, with the Chiefs going 2-3-0-1 against the Silvertips last season. Returners Berkly Catton (5G-3A) and Brayden Crampton (8A) were Spokane's top two scorers against Everett last season.
LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online .
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
