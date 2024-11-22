Game Day Hub: November 21 vs. Lethbridge

November 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return to Veterans Memorial Coliseum tonight to host the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the highly anticipated Les Schwab Toy Drive Game. After a thrilling overtime comeback win in Vancouver last weekend, the Winterhawks are ready to ride their momentum against a Hurricanes team navigating a tough road stretch. Fans can expect an exciting evening both on and off the ice, with opportunities to support local youth by donating toys and experiencing special in-game highlights. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. PT as the Hawks aim to light the lamp and spread holiday cheer in front of the home crowd.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, November 29 - Hometown Heroes - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 7 - Winterhawks Foundation Night - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, December 8 - Teddy Bear Toss - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks showed resilience in their most recent contest, rallying from a three-goal deficit to claim a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday. Ryder Thompson played the hero, netting his first career game-winning goal to cap off the comeback. Portland's offensive depth shone with six different goal scorers, while Kyle Chyzowski, Diego Buttazzoni, and Josh Zakreski each tallied three points. The win extended point streaks for Chyzowski (five games) and Buttazzoni (five games), highlighting a strong team effort that now carries momentum into tonight's matchup.

Fox 12/Les Schwab Toy Drive

The Winterhawks are teaming up with FOX 12 Oregon and Les Schwab Tire Centers to spread holiday cheer during tonight's Toy Drive Game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at 7:00 PM. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to drop off in donation bins located at Entry MM, helping support Portland-area youth through FOX 12's network of nonprofit partners.

Fans attending tonight's Toy Drive Game are in for a special evening. Tony Martinez will take the mic as the evening's MC, while Andrew Minnich steps onto the ice as the 7th Player. Before puck drop, we'll celebrate the Toy Drive with a ceremonial faceoff, and Dean Schrock will perform the national anthem to kick off the night in style.

50/50 Raffle - BUY TICKETS

Sing Along Song: Party in the U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus

Dynamic Duo Driving Offense

The Winterhawks' offense has been firing on all cylinders, largely thanks to the dynamic play of Diego Buttazzoni and captain Kyle Chyzowski, who are each riding five-game point streaks. Buttazzoni has tallied eight points (3G, 5A) during his streak, showcasing his versatility as both a scorer and playmaker. Meanwhile, Chyzowski has matched his production with eight points (3G, 5A) of his own, including a three-point effort in Saturday's thrilling overtime win in Vancouver. As two of Portland's most consistent offensive threats, Buttazzoni and Chyzowski will look to keep their hot hands going tonight against Lethbridge.

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks fourth in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 27.1% clip, while their penalty kill has been equally effective, operating at 81.7%. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight against a Lethbridge squad eager to bounce back on the road.

Learning Lethbridge

The Winterhawks face the Lethbridge Hurricanes tonight, a team ranked second in the Central Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 12-7-1-0 record. The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to Everett on Wednesday but have shown they can compete, going 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 games. Logan Wormald is leading the way for Lethbridge, who's riding a career-high nine-game point streak and has 27 points (13G, 14A) this season. Miguel Marques (9G, 18A) and Brayden Edwards (10G, 16A) bolster an offense that can generate chances but struggled to capitalize in their last outing.

In net, Brady Smith and Koen Cleaver have split starts, with Smith logging 13 games and an .880 save percentage. Special teams could be a factor tonight, as Lethbridge ranks fifth in power play efficiency (26%) and 14th on the penalty kill (76.5%). With the Hurricanes navigating a grueling nine-games-in-nine-cities stretch, the Winterhawks will aim to use fresh legs and home-ice energy to take control early.

2024-25 Season Series

This season, this is the first and only meeting between the Portland Winterhawks and the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.