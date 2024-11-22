Rockets Play Pair Of Weekend Games Against Vancouver And Everett

Michael Cicek of the Kelowna Rockets leads the charge

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets will wrap up their three-game homestand with a pair of weekend games against the Vancouver Giants and Everett Silvertips.

Kelowna comes into the game having fallen 5-4 to the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday night at Prospera Place. The Rockets got two goals from Kanjyu Gojsic but the comeback fell just short.

GIANTS

The Wild had a solid weekend, hosting Calgary on Saturday night before finishing their weekend on Sunday against Kamloops. Wenatchee secured three out of a possible four points, losing 4-3 to Calgary in overtime before defeating the Blazers 4-2. Wenatchee currently sits two points behind the Rockets but have also played two more games.

SILVERTIPS

The Silvertips come into the weekend having defeated Lethbridge 4-0 on Wednesday night. Alex Garrett made 33 saves for the shutout while Carter Bear had two assists in the evening. Everett will now play three games in three nights over the weekend, hosting Spokane before travelling to Kamloops and Kelowna.

ROCKETS ROSTER UPDATE

The Kelowna Rockets made a pair of transactions late last week, acquiring defenceman Nate Corbet on Thursday in a trade with the Medicine Hat Tigers that sent forward Ethan Neutens and a pair of draft picks the other way. Corbet played 71 combined games with the Tigers last season and the early part of this season. He was selected by Medicine Hat in the third round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and has amassed four goals and 10 points to go along with 121 penalty minutes. He has one goal and five points in 20 games this season. Rockets fans will get their first look at Corbet on Wednesday against Wenatchee.

The Rockets also traded defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt on Friday morning to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks that will come in 2025 and 2027. Mittelsteadt played parts of three seasons with the Rockets, suiting up in 112 regular season games along with 15 playoff games. So far this season the 19-year-old defenceman has two goals and seven points in 16 games. His best season came in 2023-24 where he recorded three goals, 31 points and 69 penalty minutes in 67 games. Over his WHL career Mittelsteadt has played in 152 games, scoring 11 goals and 47 points.

The trades continued to come as the team announced on November 21 st that they have acquired goaltender Rhett Stoesser from the Red Deer Rebels for a pair of draft picks. Stoesser, 19, has played parts of three seasons with the Rebels. The Cremona, Alberta native has played in 65 games over those three seasons with his best statistically coming in 2022-23 where he played in 25 games and registered a 2.35 goals-against-average as well as a .910 save percentage to go along with a 19-6-0-0 record. His season earned him the nod as the goaltender for the Western Hockey League's Central Division first-team all-star. In his career, Stoesser has a 2.77 goals-against-average as well as a .899 save percentage with a career record of 33-21-2-4 and five shutouts. He's played in seven games this season for the Rebels, going 2-2-1-1.

MOVEMBER WITH THE ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets have several players and front office staff members participating in this year's Movember campaign in order to raise money for men's health.

Members of the Rockets will be growing moustaches over the course of November and posting progression pictures to help us reach out goal.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

With the Rockets welcoming two of the top point producing defencemen in the WHL to Prospera Place, we'd be remised if we didn't mention the highest point producing defenceman in the WHL in Caden Price. The 19-year-old has six goals and 28 points in 18 games which includes two four-point performances and as well as a three point performance on Nov. 16 in Prince George.

Kanjyu Gojsic has had a strong few games, scoring his second goal on Nov. 15 against Prince George before adding his third and fourth on Wednesday against Wenatchee.

GIANTS TO WATCH

Forward Cameron Schmidt has had quite the start to his season, scoring more than a goal-per-game with 22 in 19. The 2025 top prospect also leads Vancouver in points with 33.

Mazden Leslie has been a workhorse on Vancouver's backend, contributing at both ends of the ice. The 19-year-old minute munching defenceman plays against the oppositions top players most nights while also posting 23 points in 17 games.

SILVERTIPS TO WATCH

Exceptional status defenceman Landon DuPont has lived up to the hype as the 15-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 17 games.

Carter Bear is having a very strong start to the season, posting 37 points and 19 goals in 21 games, leading the Silvertips in both categories.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

GIANTS

You'd have to go back to last season to find the most recent regular season meeting between these two teams and it took place in the season finale on March 23 at Prospera Place. Michael Cicek opened the scoring and Max Graham scored his 19 th and 20 th of the season for a 5-2 Rockets win.

SILVERTIPS

These two teams met on September 29 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett where the homeside came away with a 6-3 victory. Michael Cicek and Brett Calhoon both scored in the contest.

SEASON RECORD

VS VANCOUVER

Nov. 22 vs VAN - @ 7:05 pm

Dec. 29 at VAN - @ 4:00 pm

Jan. 4 vs VAN - @ 6:05 pm

Jan. 11 at VAN - @ 7:00 pm

Jan. 25 vs VAN - @ 6:05 pm

Feb. 21 vs VAN - @ 7:05 pm

Feb. 22 at VAN - @ 7:00 pm

Mar. 23 at VAN - @ 4:00 pm

VS EVERETT

Sept. 29 at EVT - 6-3 L

Nov. 24 vs EVT - @ 4:05 pm

Dec. 6 at EVT - @ 7:05 pm

Jan. 31 vs EVT - @ 7:05 pm

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

