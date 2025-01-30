Wenatchee Wild Announce Hiring of Gemer as New Athletic Trainer
January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce the hiring of Larissa Gemer as the team's new athletic trainer. Gemer will join the organization beginning with its road trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the next nine days.
Gemer comes to the Wild from Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, British Columbia, where she has served since the start of the 2022-23 season. A graduate of the University of British Columbia's School of Kinesiology, she later completed an Honours Bachelors of Applied Heath Sciences degree in Athletic Therapy from Sheridan College in Ontario.
"I am excited to be joining the Wenatchee Wild family!" said Gemer. "I'm greatly looking forward to sharing my passion for the sport of hockey and my athletic therapy and training skills with the team, for a healthy and competitive remainder of the season."
Gemer takes over for Karina Lahti, who has served as athletic trainer for the Wild since the club joined the WHL at the start of the 2023-24 season.
"We want to thank Karina for all her efforts with the Wild and wish her well in the future," said Wenatchee general manager Bliss Littler. "We welcome Larissa to the Wenatchee Wild organization."
Since first interning with high school hockey and football programs in Wisconsin in 2008, Gemer has also worked at the university level with the University of British Columbia and Toronto Metropolitan University hockey teams. She has worked in a variety of sports in her career in addition to her work on the ice, including field hockey, soccer, volleyball and basketball.
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Karina Lahti for her dedicated service to the organization and wish her continued success in the next stage of her career, and proudly welcome Larissa Gemer to the Wild family.
