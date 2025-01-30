Royals Set to Host Rockets After 11-1 Win
January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
The Royals defeated the Rockets 11-1 last night in Kelowna. Highlighted by a six-point performance by highly touted 2025 NHL Draft eligible Cole Reschny, the team sits second in the Western Conference!
Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. in partnership with the Royals are offering you a wicked, one-time deal to celebrate last nights performance when the Rockets return to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 4th and 5th for only $20!
The ticket package gets you one Nathan's Hot Dog, a can of Phillips Tilt Lager and one ticket to either of the two upcoming games!
GET YOUR TICKETS
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.