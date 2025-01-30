Royals Set to Host Rockets After 11-1 Win

January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







The Royals defeated the Rockets 11-1 last night in Kelowna. Highlighted by a six-point performance by highly touted 2025 NHL Draft eligible Cole Reschny, the team sits second in the Western Conference!

Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. in partnership with the Royals are offering you a wicked, one-time deal to celebrate last nights performance when the Rockets return to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 4th and 5th for only $20!

The ticket package gets you one Nathan's Hot Dog, a can of Phillips Tilt Lager and one ticket to either of the two upcoming games!

GET YOUR TICKETS

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.