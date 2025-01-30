Game Day Hub: January 31 vs. Medicine Hat

January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks begin their two-game, weekend homestand against the Central Division-leading Medicine Hat Tigers.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Follow the Winterhawks: X/Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, February 1 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 8 - Hawkey For All - BUY TICKETS

Monday, February 17 - Kids Day - BUY TICKETS

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks scored a season-high four power play goals in Wenatchee last Saturday night, beating the Wild 5-2. Diego Buttazzoni scored two goals and Ryan Miller tossed in a goal and an assist to spark Portland's offense at the Town Toyota Center. Goaltender Marek Schlenker denied 39 of the 41 shots he faced, including all 22 shots in the third period. The Hawks now sit just a game and a half back of the Spokane Chiefs for second place in the division.

50/50 Raffle - BUY TICKETS

Sing Along Song: Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus

Top Producers Take the Spotlight

Tonight features three of the top ten WHL point producers with Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski and alternate captain Tyson Jugnauth squaring off against top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna. Gavin McKenna leads all WHL skaters with 83 points in 40 games and he missed a month of the season while he was representing Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Juniors. McKenna, 17, sits two points shy of 200 in his career and is expected to be the No.1 overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Kyle Chyzowski sits second behind McKenna in scoring with 78 points and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth ranks second in assists behind only McKenna with 53 apples. Jugnauth leads all Winterhawks with an active 10-game point streak (6G-13A).

Menacing Medicine Hat

The Medicine Hat Tigers enter tonight's game with a division-leading 32-15-2-0 record and an unblemished 4-0 record against U.S. Division opponents this month. The Tigers will play their third game in four nights when the puck drops this evening and the visitors enter the contest coming off a 7-3 Wednesday Night in the Dub route over the top ranked Everett Silvertips. Ever since the Tigers trailed 2-0 in the third period against the Spokane Chiefs, they have outscored U.S. teams 18-to-7 in their last ten periods of play.

Outside of Gavin McKenna, defenseman Tanner Molendyck headlines an impressive defensive corp with 30 points in 31 games. The Nashville Predators' first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft has points in eight of his last ten games since being acquired by Medicine Hat ahead of the WHL's trade deadline. Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt has impressed during his overage season, netting 22 goals and 68 points in 48 games, second behind McKenna in team scoring. The Calgary, Alta. product was also named a Central Division Second Team All-Star during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers also boast three players on the NHL Central Scouting midseason rankings - Bryce Pickford (No.73), Kadon McCann (No.101), and Jonas Woo (No.147)

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Medicine Hat Tigers will face-off for their lone time this regular season. Portland bested Medicine Hat 6-3 on the road last season as both Diego Buttazzoni and Josh Davies netted a pair of goals and Gabe Klassen led all skaters with four points (G-3A).

Portland holds a commanding 48-28-1-1-2 all-time record against the Tigers and the Hawks have won 31 of the 39 meetings all-time in Oregon.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.