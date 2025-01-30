Wheat Kings' Luke Shipley Commits to UMass Lowell

January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to announce that defenseman Luke Shipley has committed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he will continue his hockey career at the NCAA Division I level after completing his time in the WHL.

Since joining the Wheat Kings, Shipley has been a steady and reliable force on the blue line, earning recognition for his strong two-way play, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the game. His ability to read the play, make smart decisions under pressure, and contribute at both ends of the ice has made him an invaluable part of the team. Off the ice, Shipley's work ethic and commitment to personal growth have been equally impressive, setting an example for his teammates and younger players within the organization.

His decision to join UMass Lowell is a testament to his hard work and determination in both hockey and academics. The River Hawks have built a strong program known for developing elite defensemen, and Shipley's skill set and competitive nature make him a great fit for the next stage of his career.

"We're incredibly proud of Luke and this opportunity he's earned," said Wheat Kings General Manager and Head Coach Marty Murray. "He's been a consistent and reliable player for us, and his commitment to UMass Lowell is a great step forward for his development. We know he'll do well, not only as a player but also as a student. His dedication on and off the ice will serve him well in this next chapter."

"Luke has been a tremendous asset to our team, and we couldn't be happier for him," said Wheat Kings Owner and Governor Jared Jacobson. "This is a fantastic opportunity for him to continue growing as both an athlete and a student. We have no doubt he will make the most of it, and we look forward to following his journey."

Shipley will remain an important part of the Wheat Kings' lineup as he finishes his WHL career and prepares for his transition to NCAA hockey.

