Pats Power Play Falls Short in Loss to Prince Albert

January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Prince Albert, Sask. - The Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Regina Pats 5-2 on Wednesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

After the Raiders took a 3-0 lead in the second period, the Pats would answer with two of their own. Cohen Klassen cleaned up a rebound in front and Keets Fawcett scored on the power play to get Regina within one after 40 minutes.

In the third, Evan Smith and Aiden Oiring scored to put the Raiders ahead 5-2 as they captured their second straight win. Max Hildebrand made 31 saves to help the Raiders improve to 7-0-0-1 over their last eight games.

Ewan Huet was saddled with the loss, allowing four goals on 37 shots.

FINAL SCORE: Raiders 5, Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Raiders at 13:34 - Brayden Dube (22), assisted by Harrison Lodewyk & Matteo Fabrizi // Huet stopped the initial backhand shot by Lodewyk, but Dube was there to grab the loose puck and chip it over the Pats netminder to make it 1-0 for the Raiders.

Second Period

2-0: Raiders at 9:56 - Ty Meunier (10), assisted by Riley Boychuk & Matteo Fabrizi // Fabrizi sent a stretch pass to Boychuk who found a streaking Meunier at the left wing boards and he ripped a shot past Huet to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

3-0: Raiders at 10:36 - Harrison Lodewyk (7), assisted by Niall Crocker & Brayden Dube // The Raiders broke in to the Pats zone where Crocker sent a centering pass to Lodewyk who lifted it past Huet to make it 3-0 Raiders.

3-1: Pats at 12:48 - Cohen Klassen (4), assisted by Ephram McNutt & Zach Moore // McNutt's shot from the point was stopped but the rebound got free to Klassen who scooped it up and put it past Hildebrand to get the Pats on the board down 3-1.

3-2: Pats at 14:01 - Keets Fawcett (7), assisted by Matt Paranych & Zach Pantelakis (PP) // Fawcett got a pass from Paranych at the right point. He skated in to the edge of the right circle and ripped a shot home to make it 3-2.

Third Period

4-2: Raiders at 6:25 - Evan Smith (2), assisted by Oli Chenier & Justice Christiansen // Christiansen's shot was stopped and Chenier picked up the loose puck and passed it to Smith in the crease and he tipped it home to make it 4-2 Raiders.

5-2: Raiders at 17:32 - Aiden Oiring (20), assisted by Tomas Mrsic & Rilen Kovacevic // The Raiders were sprung on a three-on-one and Mrsic sent a pass to Oiring and his shot beat Huet to make it 5-2.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 13-12-8-33 | Prince Albert - 16-11-10-37

PP : Regina - 1/8 | Prince Albert - 0/2

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (32 saves / 37 shots)

Prince Albert: Max Hildebrand (31 saves / 33 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Harrison Lodewyk (1G-1A) - Raiders

Second: Matteo Fabrizi (2A) - Raiders

Third: Evan Smith (1G) - Raiders

JUST NOTES

Keets Fawcett scored his seventh of the season. He now has goals in two straight games and points (2G-1A) in three straight games. Cohen Klassen scored his fourth of the season which ended a five game pointless streak. Zach Pantelakis had an assist. He has seven points (4G-3A) in his last 10 outings. Matt Paranych picked up an assist. He has three points (1G-2A) in his last four games. The Pats have scored a power play goal in five straight games. The Pats are 2-3-0-1 against the Raiders this season. The Pats fell to 13-27-4-2 while the Raiders improved to 25-15-3-1.

COMING UP

The Pats return home for a pair of games this weekend at the Brandt Centre. On Friday, January 31 the Pats host the Red Deer Rebels and on Saturday, February 1, they host the Brandon Wheat Kings. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.