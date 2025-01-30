Savin Virk, Cash Koch lead Americans to win over Kamloops

Kamloops, B.C. - Savin Virk had two goals and an assist while Cash Koch had a goal and two assists as the Tri-City Americans (23-18-4-1) scored the game's final four goals in a 6-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers (17-25-3-0) on Wednesday night.

Virk's first goal of the game came 5:27 into the first period. After Grady Martin was kicked out of the faceoff circle in the Blazers zone, Koch slid over to take the draw instead. Koch won the draw and Virk quickly snapped a shot on goal, beating Logan Edmonstone over the blocker for his eighth goal of the season.

Kamloops answered back with a power play goal just over five minutes later. Blazers captain Emmitt Finnie skated toward the left faceoff circle before firing a shot past a screened Lukas Matecha to tie the game at one.

The two teams went into the locker room tied at one with the shots 12-9 Blazers.

Tri-City couldn't have asked for a better start to the second period, regaining the lead just 10 seconds after the drop of the puck.

Edmonstone came out of his net to play a dump in and fired it around the boards, but it was intercepted by Jake Sloan along the right wing. He quickly shot it toward the goal and it deflected off a skate of a Kamloops defender and in, giving Sloan his 17th of the season, and extending his point streak to eight games.

Once again, the Blazers answered back with a power play goal to tie the game. This time a clearing attempt was held onside by Harrison Brunicke and he passed it to Nathan Behm in the right circle. Behm quickly sent the puck toward the back post and Jordan Keller deflected it past Matecha to tie the game at two.

The score didn't stay tied at two for long as Virk picked up his second goal of the night, on the exact same play as his first goal. Koch won a faceoff as Virk picked it up and fired it over the blocker of Edmonstone to put the Americans ahead 3-2 just 1:11 after Keller's goal.

The Americans went to their second power play of the game late in the period and extended their lead before the intermission. Terrell Goldsmith worked the puck down the right-wing boards to Virk who slid it toward the crease where Koch deflected it past Edmonstone to give Tri-City a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.

Jake Gudelj pushed the lead to 5-2 early in the third as he beat Edmonstone over the glove while streaking down the left wing. After the goal Gudelj was pushed over and slid hard into the end wall, appearing to be in pain. He went to the Americans bench and remained in the game. Alex Scheiwiller took over for Edmonstone following the goal, making his WHL debut.

Matecha's busiest period was the third as he turned aside all 18 shots sent his way over the final 20 minutes, finishing the game with 38.

Carter MacAdams capped off the scoring with his 15th of the season, deflecting a pass from Brandon Whynott over the glove of Alex Scheiwiller with 40 seconds left in regulation.

The win was Tri-City's 23rd of the year, matching what they had in the entirety of the 2023-24 season. They now continue north as they'll head to Prince George to meet the Cougars (26-15-3-2) for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.

