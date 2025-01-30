Oil Kings Shutout by Hitmen in Calgary

Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings were shutout for the first time this season on Wednesday night, falling 6-0 to the Calgary Hitmen.

The Oil Kings were unable to solve Daniel Hauser in this one with 25 shots on goal, as well as eight powerplays for the Oil Kings.

Calgary had two goals int he first period separated by less than a minute from Ethan Merner and Connor Hvidston. That was followed by a three-goal second period coming from Carson Birnie, Hunter Aura, and Oliver Tulk.

Alex Worthington started the game for Edmonton but was pulled to begin the third period, making way for Ethan Simcoe. Worthington stopped 27 of 32 he saw, while Simcoe stopped 13 of 14 shots that came his way in the third.

The lone goal in the third came from Brandon Gorzynski.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Friday against the Hitmen once again.

