Pats and Western Pizza to Host 27th Annual 'Have a Heart Night' on February 5

January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, SK - The Regina Pats Hockey Club and Western Pizza are proud to announce the 27th annual 'Have A Heart Night,' a heartwarming event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Pats players will be at Western Pizza locations throughout the city on Wednesday, February 5 from 6-8 p.m. to assist with orders and help deliver pizzas to customers and fans. Proceeds from delivery fees and tips will be donated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

To date, this initiative has raised $72,500 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation after raising $4,000 last year.

"We're excited to be celebrating the 27th year of 'Have A Heart Night' with Western Pizza, a tradition that has become a cornerstone of our community involvement," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "Our fans, local businesses, and volunteers continue to show incredible support for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, and this event provides a fantastic opportunity to unite for an important cause."

In addition, all Western Pizza locations throughout Regina will have donation boxes in February as this month is Heart Month.

"For 27 years in a row now, we have been hosting the annual 'Have a Heart' campaign at our Western Pizza locations in Regina, and it is one of our favourite and most anticipated events," said Spiro Bonis, owner of Western Pizza. "The excitement and smiles on the faces of the customers when they get to meet one of their favourite players never gets old. Players and fans interacting and enjoying great pizza all in support of a great cause. That's a winning combination if you ask me."

Dine-In/Delivery Service Locations:

DINE IN OR DELIVERY SERVICE

1307 Broadway Ave (791-0201) 1733 Dewdney Ave E. (Glencairn Shopping Centre) (761-0201) 3847 Albert Street South (757-9797)

DELIVERY ONLY SERVICE

2820 Avonhurst Drive (545-6585) 6320 Dewdney Ave (781-8600) 2430 9th Ave N (949-6818) 346 University Park Dr. (Gardiner Park Mall) (347-2212) 8-4400 Rochdale Boulevard. (924-2121) 2125 11th Ave (359-1555)

Along with your pizza, players will also be delivering team posters and signing autographs.

An announcement regarding the funds raised will be made on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, during a pre-game on-ice ceremony before the Regina Pats home game against the Saskatoon Blades.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.