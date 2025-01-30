Preview: Americans at Cougars - January 31, 2025

January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: Savin Virk (2-1-3) and Cash Koch (1-2-3) each recorded three points as the Americans picked up a 6-2 victory in Kamloops Wednesday night. Jake Sloan also recorded a goal and an assist, pushing his point streak to eight games. Lukas Matecha finished with 38 saves for his 18th victory of the season. The win was Tri-City's 23rd of the year, matching what they had in the 2023-24 season.

VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the second of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars. Prince George picked up a 4-3 shootout win in the first meeting on December 11 at the Toyota Center. The season series will be over in the coming days as the two teams are set to play three games in a row against each other. They'll play again in Prince George tomorrow before meeting in Kennewick on Tuesday.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Brandon Whynott (22-26-48) Ben Riche (27-33-60)

Jake Sloan (17-29-46) Terik Parascak (21-37-58)

Max Curran (14-32-46) Riley Heidt (21-37-56)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Power Play - 15.4% (25-for-162) Power Play - 22.8% (38-for-167)

Penalty Kill - 80.6% (141-for-175) Penalty Kill - 80.7% (142-for-176)

