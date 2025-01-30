Tigers Top Tips in 7-3 Defeat
January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Gavin McKenna led the way with a hat trick and four points as the Medicine Hat Tigers took down the Silvertips 7-3 Wednesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Carter Bear opened the scoring for Everett 9:12 into the first period, crashing the crease and tapping in a rebound off the leg pads of Medicine Hat netminder Harrison Meneghin for his 33rd goal of the season.
Schaeffer Gorman-Carroll netted a powerplay goal to tie the game 17:03 into the first, a powerplay goal off a lively rebound. Marcus Pecheco wired a wrister through the five-hole of Jesse Sanche nearly a minute later to give Medicine Hat a 2-1 lead.
McKenna extended his point streak to 24 games with a shorthanded 2-on-0 goal 1:30 into the second period for a 3-1 Tigers lead through two periods.
Dominik Rymon made it a one-goal game 32 seconds into the third period, a wrister from the high slot. Bryce Pickford answered back just over a minute later with a powerplay one-timer, his 20th of the year to restore the Tigers' two-goal advantage. Gavin McKenna earned his second shorthanded goal of the night after a turnover in the neutral zone led to a breakaway 4:30 into the third period.
Jonas Woo contributed the Tigers' sixth goal of the night with a one-timer from the top of the left circle 7:24 into the third period. McKenna finished out his hat-trick 15:33 into the third period with a wrister from the slot, his second hat trick of the season.
Cole Temple ripped a snap shot over the left shoulder of Meneghin for the Tips' third of the night, capping off a 7-3 final score.
McKenna was named first star of the game with a 4 point performance on the night.
