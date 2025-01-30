Vancouver Giants and CMHA Vancouver-Fraser to Host Talk Today Game February 7

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants and the Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser Branch are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health on Friday, February 7 when the Giants host the Portland Winterhawks at 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk so fans can learn more about mental health and how to access services

A ceremonial puck drop

Videos featuring Giants players talking about the importance of mental health

Public address announcements about mental health and where to find support

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Giants and CMHA Vancouver-Fraser to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players, educates them about mental health and suicide prevention and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the region.

A key piece of the Talk Today program helps players identify mental health challenges, risk factors and warning signs for suicide, and how to start the conversation with a teammate who may be struggling. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Everyone can experience mental health challenges at any time," said Ruby Ng, CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association, Vancouver-Fraser. "For high performing athletes, mental health fitness is just as important as physical fitness, and Talk Today is here to help each player be at their best on the ice."

Learn more about Talk Today: https://cmha.bc.ca/programs-services/talk-today/

The Giants have two upcoming home games this weekend: Saturday, February 1 at 7 PM vs. Kamloops and Sunday, February 2 at 4 PM vs. Spokane. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

