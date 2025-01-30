Commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey

January 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Founded in 1976, the Portland Winterhawks are one of the premier franchises in the Canadian Hockey League. The Winterhawks have won 15 divisional championships, 13 conference titles, three Western Hockey League Championships, and have hoisted the Memorial Cup twice. One hundred and thirty five alumni have already achieved their dream of playing in the National Hockey League, the most among WHL Clubs, and many more are actively chasing that goal.

When the puck drops for the 2025-26 season, we are proud to commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey and lay the foundation for the next 50.

Our 50th season campaign will be marked by a commemorative Winterhawks 50 logo, which will inspire a new center-ice design and a special line of jerseys for the new season. Festivities for the 2025-26 season will include unveiling the Winterhawks Top 50 players of all-time, commemorating the accomplishments of various individuals within the organization, showcasing our history through merchandise, and more.

As the new season approaches, we will ask fans to interact, reflect, and share some of their favorite moments and memories through the years. Whether you've been a Winterhawks fan since 1976 or 2025, you are forever a part of 50 Years of Hawkey.

