Victoria Royals Playoff Preview: Round 2, Games 1 & 2

April 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals defenceman Nate Misskey (right)

The Victoria Royals open the second round of the WHL Playoffs this week against the Spokane Chiefs at the Spokane Arena in Washington. Game 1 is set for Sunday, April 13, with puck drop slated for 6:05 pm, followed by Game 2 the following night at 7:05 pm.

The Royals and Chiefs met four times during the regular season, which saw Victoria finish with a 1-2-0-1 record. Over the season series, the Royals saw stellar play from top-line forwards Cole Reschny (one goals, two assists) and Teydon Trembecky (one goal, three assists), and were led by Kenta Isogai, who recorded nine points across the four matchups-including a two-goal performance in the team's 5-4 overtime win on February 8.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Teydon Trembecky - During the Royals' first-round series against the Tri-City Americans, Teydon Trembecky recorded eight points (two goals, six assists), highlighted by a five-point performance in a 6-2 win during Game two. This strong start to his postseason follows a breakout regular season where the 19-year-old posted 88 points-46 goals and 42 assists-over 67 games, setting career highs in all three categories.

SPOKANE

Andrew Cristall - After earning the Bob Clarke Trophy for leading the WHL regular season in points with 132 (48 goals, 84 assists) in 57 appearances, Andrew Cristall has carried his strong play into the postseason. In four games of the Chiefs' first-round series against the Giants, the 20-year-old posted 12 points, including seven goals and five assists, with three multi-goal performances.

REGULAR SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (40W-17L-4OTL-7SOL-TP91) - 2nd in Western Conference

SPOKANE - (45W-20L-1OTL-2SOL-TP93) - 3rd in Western Conference

ROYALS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

WHL Western Conference Semi-Finals

Series tied 0-0

Â Game 1: Apr. 13 @ SPO - 6:05 pm

Â Game 2: Apr. 14 @ SPO - 7:05 pm

Â Game 3: Apr. 16 v. SPO - 7:05 pm

Â Game 4: Apr. 18 v. SPO - 7:05 pm

Â Game 5*: Apr. 19 v. SPO - 6:05 pm

Â Game 6*: Apr. 22 @ SPO - 7:05 pm

Â Game 7*: Apr. 23 @ SPO - 7:05 pm

*if necessary

Playoff tickets are available for purchase at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.

WATCH & LISTEN

Watch all WHL Playoff Games for free on Victory Plus

Catch all the Victoria Royals playoff games for free on Victory Plus! Download now at https://victoryplus.com/download

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

