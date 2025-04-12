Victoria Royals Playoff Preview: Round 2, Games 1 & 2
April 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
The Victoria Royals open the second round of the WHL Playoffs this week against the Spokane Chiefs at the Spokane Arena in Washington. Game 1 is set for Sunday, April 13, with puck drop slated for 6:05 pm, followed by Game 2 the following night at 7:05 pm.
The Royals and Chiefs met four times during the regular season, which saw Victoria finish with a 1-2-0-1 record. Over the season series, the Royals saw stellar play from top-line forwards Cole Reschny (one goals, two assists) and Teydon Trembecky (one goal, three assists), and were led by Kenta Isogai, who recorded nine points across the four matchups-including a two-goal performance in the team's 5-4 overtime win on February 8.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VICTORIA
Teydon Trembecky - During the Royals' first-round series against the Tri-City Americans, Teydon Trembecky recorded eight points (two goals, six assists), highlighted by a five-point performance in a 6-2 win during Game two. This strong start to his postseason follows a breakout regular season where the 19-year-old posted 88 points-46 goals and 42 assists-over 67 games, setting career highs in all three categories.
SPOKANE
Andrew Cristall - After earning the Bob Clarke Trophy for leading the WHL regular season in points with 132 (48 goals, 84 assists) in 57 appearances, Andrew Cristall has carried his strong play into the postseason. In four games of the Chiefs' first-round series against the Giants, the 20-year-old posted 12 points, including seven goals and five assists, with three multi-goal performances.
REGULAR SEASON RECORDS
VICTORIA - (40W-17L-4OTL-7SOL-TP91) - 2nd in Western Conference
SPOKANE - (45W-20L-1OTL-2SOL-TP93) - 3rd in Western Conference
ROYALS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
WHL Western Conference Semi-Finals
Series tied 0-0
Â Game 1: Apr. 13 @ SPO - 6:05 pm
Â Game 2: Apr. 14 @ SPO - 7:05 pm
Â Game 3: Apr. 16 v. SPO - 7:05 pm
Â Game 4: Apr. 18 v. SPO - 7:05 pm
Â Game 5*: Apr. 19 v. SPO - 6:05 pm
Â Game 6*: Apr. 22 @ SPO - 7:05 pm
Â Game 7*: Apr. 23 @ SPO - 7:05 pm
*if necessary
Playoff tickets are available for purchase at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.
WATCH & LISTEN
Watch all WHL Playoff Games for free on Victory Plus
Catch all the Victoria Royals playoff games for free on Victory Plus! Download now at https://victoryplus.com/download
Radio broadcast
All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Victoria Royals defenceman Nate Misskey (right)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Victoria Royals Playoff Preview: Round 2, Games 1 & 2 - Victoria Royals
- Heslop's OT Winner Gives Tips Semifinal Series Lead - Everett Silvertips
- Worthington Signs Amateur Tryout with Manitoba Moose in AHL - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Round 2 - Game 1 vs Prince Albert Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs, Indians Broadcaster Mike Boyle Set to Complete Historic Doubleheader Sunday - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 2 - Portland Winterhawks
- Giants' Hood & Lin Named to Hockey Canada's U18 Camp Roster - Vancouver Giants
- 18 CHLers Named to Canada Camp Roster for U18 World Championship - WHL
- Jackson Smith invited to Hockey Canada camp for U18 Men's World Championship - Tri-City Americans
- Carson Carels Named to Canada's IIHF U-18 World Championship Team - Prince George Cougars
- Winterhawks Drop Game 1 in Overtime, 3-2 - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Victoria Royals Playoff Preview: Round 2, Games 1 & 2
- James Patrick Named a Finalist for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy
- Jake Heisinger Named a Finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
- Victoria Royals Announce 2nd Round Schedule
- Keaton Verhoeff Named a Finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy