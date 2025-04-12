Heslop's OT Winner Gives Tips Semifinal Series Lead
April 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Jesse Heslop made quick work in overtime, giving the Silvertips a 3-2 win in Game One of the Western Conference Semifinal against the Portland Winterhawks Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Seattle Kraken draftee Tyson Jugnauth opened the scoring for Portland 8:42 into the first, sneaking a shot from the point through goaltender Raiden LeGall for his third goal and 17th point of the Playoffs. Everett evened it up on the second leg of a double-minor powerplay, as Austin Roest chipped in a rebound in front of the Portland net for his fifth goal of the postseason 13:14 into the second.
Tarin Smith gave Everett the lead 2:16 into the third period, wiring a shot from the blueline off a feed from Kaden Hammell. Portland sent the game to overtime with a late equalizer, as Carter Sotheran finagled a long wrist shot through traffic at 14:23 in the third.
Everett found the game-winner 1:34 into the extra frame, as Julius Miettinen led an odd-man rush into the offensive zone. A cross-slot feed found Landon DuPont, who slid the puck down low for an awaiting Heslop. Heslop's first goal of the Playoffs gave the Silvertips a 1-0 series lead.
LeGall finished 30 for 32 in goal for the Silvertips. Portland's Ondrej Štěbeták stopped 40 of 43.
Game Two is set for tomorrow night at Angel of the Winds Arena at 6:05 p.m.
