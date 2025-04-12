Silvertips Drop Winterhawks 4-3 in OT

April 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

As they did in Game 1, Portland and Everett needed overtime to find a winner in Game 2. As they did on Friday, the Silvertips won the game early in the extra frame on Julius Miettinen's fourth goal of the playoffs. The Winterhawks head back to the Rose City trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Round 1, Game 2: Portland (3) vs Everett (4) OT

SOG: EVT (49) - POR (38)

PP: EVT (1/2) - POR (0/2)

Saves: LeGall (35/38) - Štìbeták (45/49)

SCORING:

EVT - Landon DuPont (1) from Julius Miettinen and Jesse Heslop

POR - Hudson Darby (2) from Kyle McDonough and Ryder Thompson

POR - Josh Zakreski (4) from Carter Sotheran and Jordan Duguay

EVT - Austin Roest (6) from Dominik Rymon and Shea Busch

EVT - Dominik Rymon (3) from Tarin Smith and Landon DuPont (power play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (5) from Alex Weiermair and Tyson Jugnauth

EVT - Julius Miettinen (4) from Tyler MacKenzie and Jesse Heslop (game-winner)

GAME SUMMARY:

In Game 2, the Silvertips opened the scoring with 3:11 left in the first period when 15-year-old exceptional status defenseman Landon DuPont found the back of the net. After a two-assist performance in Game 1, the 2024 first-overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft netted his first of the postseason.

Winterhawks netminder Ondøej Štìbeták was sharp once again as he turned aside 15 of the 16 Everett shots he faced.

When the teams returned to Angel of the Winds Arena's ice for the middle frame, the Silvertips thought they had scored approximately six minutes in. However, the net behind Štìbeták was dislodged, so a quick review determined the Cole Temple marker did not count.

Not long after, Portland tied the game with 2006-born forward Hudson Darby's second of the postseason. Raiden LeGall stopped the initial shot from Kyle McDonough, but the rebound went to the stick of the Swift Current, Saskatchewan, native, who pounced on the opportunity.

2:35 later, Josh Zakreski gloved a pass from Carter Sotheran down to himself, drove wide, used his upper-body strength to fend off a defender, and unleashed a wrist shot high over LeGall's shoulder.

Through two periods, the Winterhawks held a 2-1 advantage. The lead only lasted for 2:19, though, as Austin Roest capitalized on a pass to the slot from Dominik Rymon behind the net. The Nashville Predators prospect scored in back-to-back games against the Winterhawks after missing the 2024 playoff series due to injury.

On their second power play of the evening, the Silvertips converted on a shot by Rymon following great puck movement from Tarin Smith and DuPont, who recorded his fourth point of the series with the secondary assist.

Captain Kyle Chyzowski got the game back square with a wrist shot from the slot, beating Legall clean for his fifth goal of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. Tyson Jugnauth added to his impressive postseason resume with his 18th point.

For the second straight night, overtime was needed to separate the two U.S. Division rivals on the scoreboard.

With 14:14 remaining in the extra session, a pass from the corner by Tyler MacKenzie hit Julius Miettinen at the back post for the tap-in goal and an Everett 2-0 series advantage.

UP NEXT:

The series now shifts to the Rose City on Tuesday for Game 3, which will get underway at 7:00 p.m. inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Portland trails 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

