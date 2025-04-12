Worthington Signs Amateur Tryout with Manitoba Moose in AHL
April 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Alex Worthington has signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
Worthington, the 2005-born netminder out of Waldheim, Sask., played 42 games with the Oil Kings this season, earning a record of 22-18-0-2 with a 2.99 goals-against-average, and a .902 save percentage. He also had one shutout, on November 24, Teddy Bear Toss, a 26-save clean sheet against the Red Deer Rebels.
Worthington was also named the WHL's Goaltender of the Week on November 25 after that week that saw him earn a .964 save percentage in three wins that week.
The 6'3 ¬Â³, 178lbs netminder has played 48 career games for the Oil Kings and has a .895 career save percentage after he was a fifth-round selection in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Moose are the AHL Affiliate of the NHL's WInnipeg Jets.
