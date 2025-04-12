Worthington Signs Amateur Tryout with Manitoba Moose in AHL

Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Alex Worthington has signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Worthington, the 2005-born netminder out of Waldheim, Sask., played 42 games with the Oil Kings this season, earning a record of 22-18-0-2 with a 2.99 goals-against-average, and a .902 save percentage. He also had one shutout, on November 24, Teddy Bear Toss, a 26-save clean sheet against the Red Deer Rebels.

Worthington was also named the WHL's Goaltender of the Week on November 25 after that week that saw him earn a .964 save percentage in three wins that week.

The 6'3 ¬Â³, 178lbs netminder has played 48 career games for the Oil Kings and has a .895 career save percentage after he was a fifth-round selection in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Moose are the AHL Affiliate of the NHL's WInnipeg Jets.

