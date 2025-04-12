Lethbridge Leads Round Two Series 2-0

April 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen welcomed the Lethbridge Hurricanes for Game Two of Round Two of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. In a close battle, Lethbridge came out on top with a 2-1 win, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

For the second straight game, Calgary outshot the Hurricanes, this time by a margin of 34-27. The scoring opened late in the second period when Lethbridge's Brayden Edwards tallied his fourth goal of the playoffs on the power play. The third period remained scoreless until Ben Kindel tied the game for Calgary with just over three minutes left on the clock. The deadlock was short-lived with Kooper Gizowski restoring Lethbridge's lead just with 2:15 remaining. With goaltender Anders Miller pulled for the extra attacker, the Hitmen made a final push for the equalizer but could not put another past Hurricane's netminder Jackson Unger.

Miller made 25 saves in his fifth playoff start. Calgary finished the game without any power play opportunities, while successfully killing off two of three Lethbridge power plays.

The series now shifts to Lethbridge for Games Three and Four, set for Tuesday, April 15, and Wednesday, April 16. If necessary, Game Five returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, April 18, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for all Round Two home games are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

3 Calgary @ Lethbridge Tuesday April 15 7:00 p.m. MT

4 Calgary @ Lethbridge Wednesday April 16 7:00 p.m. MT

5* Lethbridge @ Calgary Friday April 18 7:00 p.m. MT

6* Calgary @ Lethbridge Saturday April 19 7:00 p.m. MT

7* Lethbridge @ Calgary TBA TBA TBA

*If necessary

