Carson Carels Named to Canada's IIHF U-18 World Championship Team

April 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that defenceman Carson Carels (2008) has been named to Team Canada's roster for the upcoming 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, taking place in Frisco and Allen, Texas.

This marks the second time Carels will represent his country on the international stage, having previously suited up for Team Canada Red at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Carels enjoyed a standout rookie season with the Cougars, tallying 35 points (6G-29A) over 60 regular-season games-ranking him sixth among all WHL rookie defencemen. The product of Cypress River, Manitoba, was selected 16th overall by the Cougars in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He also played in all seven of Prince George's playoff games, notching four points (1G-3A) during the postseason.

The 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship begins April 23, with Canada set to face Slovakia, Latvia, Finland, and Norway in the preliminary round. The tournament wraps up with the medal games on May 3. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will provide extensive coverage-TSN airing all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games, while RDS will broadcast Team Canada games, select quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal matchups.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.