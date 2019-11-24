Well-Traveled Wings Topped by Well-Rested Beast

BRAMPTON, ON - The road-weary Kalamazoo Wings (5-8-2-0) finished a three-game weekend in three different cities Sunday against the Brampton Beast (11-6-0-0), who were idle since Thursday. The well-rested Beast used two power play goals to defeat the Wings 4-1 at CAA Centre.

The two goaltenders, Jake Kielly for Kalamazoo and Joey Daccord for Brampton, traded big save for big save in the opening period, with the Beast holding a slight shots edge 11-9. The K-Wings had a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, but could not convert. Brampton carried a 1-0 lead into the locker room, thanks to a breakaway goal from Lindsay Sparks.

The Beast made it 2-0 with two seconds left on a power play when Dan Leavens tapped in a loose puck on the edge of the crease. Dylan Sadowy gave Kalamazoo life with a power play goal of his own to make it 2-1. The goal was Sadowy's league-leading 13th of the season.

Brampton opened its lead back to two goals when Erik Robichaud fired a one-timer that trickled through the legs of Kielly and across the goaltender with 3:57 left in the middle frame. TJ Melancon then got into the act when he fired a blast from high in the slot with five seconds left in a 5-on-3 Beast advantage to bring the score to 4-1 after two.

The Wings outshot the Beast 9-2 in the third period, but Daccord backstopped Brampton to the win, turning away 24 of 25 shots.

The K-Wings head to Cincinnati next for a 7:35 p.m. match-up against the Cyclones Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center. Kalamazoo then wraps up the road trip Saturday after Thanksgiving in Wheeling, with a 7:05 p.m. meeting with the Nailers at WesBanco Arena.

