Fitze, Fucale Help Solar Bears Secure Point against Grizzlies
November 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Dylan Fitze scored his first goal of the season and Zachary Fucale made 39 saves, but the Orlando Solar Bears (5-7-3-1) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (6-7-2-1) for the second straight contest by a 2-1 score in overtime Saturday night at Maverik Center.
The Grizzlies opened the scoring when Garret Klotz knocked in a rebound past Fucale for a power-play goal at 8:21 of the first period.
Fitze tied the score for Orlando at 1-1 in the second period when Colby McAuley stole the puck from a Grizzlies skater in the offensive zone and found Fitze in the slot, who snapped a shot past Hunter Miska at 8:06.
Utah came away with the win in overtime when Eric Williams lifted the puck past Fucale at 4:51 of the extra session.
Fucale took the overtime loss for Orlando with 39 saves on 41 shots against; Miska earned the victory by making 25 stops on 26 shots.
THREE STARS:
1) Eric Williams - UTA
2) Garret Klotz - UTA
3) Hunter Miska - UTA
NOTABLES:
Orlando concluded its road trip with a 2-0-2-0 record, earning six of a possible eight points
Fucale saw his scoreless streak that began on Nov. 14 vs. Jacksonville come to an end at 148 minutes and 43 seconds; during that stretch, Fucale posted back-to-back shutouts for the Solar Bears on Nov. 16 at Jacksonville and Nov. 20 at Idaho - as of the conclusion of Saturday's games, he ranks second in the ECHL with a save percentage of .944
Fitze led Orlando with five shots on goal
Chris LeBlanc played in his 134th career game with Orlando, tying him with Brady Vail for the fourth-most regular season games played in team history
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
