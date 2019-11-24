Thunder Back in Win Column After 4-1 Victory over Railers

WORCESTER, MA - The Adirondack Thunder found their way back into the win column on Sunday afternoon in Worcester as they defeated the Railers 4-1.

After an uneventful first period, the Thunder drew first blood just 51 seconds into the second period. Jake Linhart got the puck over for Robbie Payne who fell down and was still able to backhand the puck across the crease. The pass went right to Hayden Verbeek for his second goal of the season to put the Thunder up 1-0.

The Railers' response came at 3:42 of the second period. Dante Salituro entered the offensive zone and threw the puck towards the net where Barry Almeida extended his stick, re-directing it past McAdam to tie the game at 1-1.

The score remained 1-1 following a penalty-filled second period. Alex Carrier and Kelly Summers would each get fighting majors for their bouts against Ross Olsson and Mike Cornell.

Adirondack took a 2-1 lead at 8:55 of the third period. Hayden Verbeek set up Ara Nazarian who came down the wing and fed Blake Thompson. Thompson took a quick wrist shot for his first goal of the year.

Adirondack tacked on some insurance later in the third when James Henry freed up the puck against the boards in the Worcester zone. The Thunder captain took a shot that deflected off of Worcester's Ryan MacKinnon and into the net for a 3-1 Adirondack lead.

Ryan Walker sealed the deal with an empty net goal for his third of the season to make it 4-1.

The Thunder powerplay went 0-for-5 but killed the two Railers powerplays. Adirondack outshot Worcester 34-23.

