Oilers Swept by League-Leading Rush
November 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Oilers couldn't pick up a come-from-behind victory against the only undefeated home team in the league, falling 2-3 to Rapid City in the final game of a three-game series on Saturday.
Tyler Coulter, last night's overtime hero, opened the scoring 5:33 into the game, walking down the goal line before roofing a backhander on the power play. The Oilers then killed off a five-minute power play that resulted from a major penalty assessed to Ryan Tesink 7:50 into the game. Danny Moynihan responded roughly 11 minutes later, tapping a right wing feed from Charlie Sampair past Tyler Parks 16:30 into the game.
Peter Qunneville ended the deadlock with a top corner missile over the shoulder of rookie goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek 5:18 into the middle frame. Tyler Coulter extended the Rush lead to 3-1, burying an opportunity created by a defensive-zone turnover at the 14:24 mark of the second period.
Steven Ruggiero painted the corner above Parks' right shoulder, bringing the game within one 4:34 into the final frame, but his early third period goal wouldn't be enough to spark a comeback. With the victory, the Rush advanced to 8-0-0-0 on home ice, the only team to remain undefeated at home.
The Oilers will travel to Wichita for a matchup against the Thunder on Wednesday before returning home and closing the month out with a game against rival Allen on the 30th.
--
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2019
- Royals and Growlers Bout in Back End of Three-In-Three - Reading Royals
- Coulter Strikes Twice as Rush Sweep Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Fitze, Fucale Help Solar Bears Secure Point against Grizzlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Fall to Wichita in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Oilers Swept by League-Leading Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Win 2-1 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
- Will Merchant Plays Hero in Steelheads 3-2 Overtime Win over Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.