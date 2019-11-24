Americans Fall to Wichita in Overtime

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost to the Wichita Thunder in overtime on Saturday night, by a score of 3-2, on Teddy Bear Toss night in Allen.

For the second night in a row, the Allen Americans battled back from a 2-0 deficit. Jared VanWormer scored on the power play at 2:17 of the third period, his 5th goal of the season to cut the lead to 2-1. It remained a one-goal game until the 10:36 mark of the third period when Olivier Archambault took a cross-ice pass from Jack Sadek beating Evan Weninger to even the score. The game remained tied at the end of regulation.

The Allen Americans started the overtime period with a power play but were unable to cash in. Wichita would end the game at 2:36 of the overtime session when Ostap Safin found an opening in front of the Allen net and fired a shot past Allen goalie Zach Sawchenko to win the game and give Wichita the extra point.

The Americans scored a power play goal for the second night in a row going 1 for 6 with the man-advantage. Wichita was 0 for 2 on the power play. The same two teams battle it out on Sunday afternoon in Wichita.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - O. Safin

2. ALN - Z. Sawchenko

3. WIC - E. Weninger

