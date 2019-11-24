Growlers Fall 7-2 to Royals

November 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Growlers fell to the Reading Royals 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena to close off their three games in three days set versus the Royals.

Ralph Cuddemi got to work quickly as he put two goals on the board for the Royals in the first period beating Growlers goalie Maksim Zhukov giving the Royals a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Newfoundland started to get things going in the second when Michael Kapla tapped in the puck on the doorstep of Royals goalie Felix SandstrÃ¶m. Moments later, Growlers Goalie Maksim Zhukov was bowled over and shaken as Evan Neugold and a Royals forward fought for the puck. Zhukov never recovered as the Royals added 2 quick goals from Thomas Ebbing and Ralph Cuddemi, who completed the hat-trick.

Angus Redmond entered the game after the Royals 4th goal but the Royals offence continued as Trevor Gooch tipped the puck just over Redmond's left goal pad. The Growlers exited the second period down 5-1.

The teams traded goals to start the third, Cuddemi registered his fourth of the game while Brady Ferguson got on the scoreboard for the Growlers. The Royals added their 7th and final goal of the game with just over 1:30 left in the third from Corey Mackin to seal the victory.

Quick Hits

Mac Hollowell was assigned to the Growlers from the Marlies prior to the game.

The three stars were 3 - E. Knodel (REA), 2 - M. Willman (REA) and 1 - R. Cuddemi (REA)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers take on the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, the Worcester Railers, Wednesday evening at the DCU Centre in Worcester. Puck drop is 8:35 pm Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (11-7-0-0) at Reading Royals (12-4-3-0)

Sunday, November 24th at Santander Arena, Reading, PA

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st REA 17:38 R. Cuddemi (13) E. Knodel, M. Willman PP V 8 13 26 36 H 5 15 21 28 67

0 - 2 2 1st REA 19:51 R. Cuddemi (14) E. Knodel V 4 8 9 15 27 H 5 15 19 28 67

1 - 2 3 2nd NFL 6:28 M. Kapla (1) M. Hollowell V 9 11 13 17 26 36 H 3 7 19 36 81

1 - 3 4 2nd REA 15:25 R. Cuddemi (15) T. Yates, F. DiChiara PP V 11 14 27 36 H 5 15 21 28 67

1 - 4 5 2nd REA 15:59 T. Ebbing (1) C. Mackin V 3 13 17 21 26 H 3 8 18 36 81

1 - 5 6 2nd REA 16:31 T. Gooch (1) B. Low, F. DiChiara V 11 14 22 29 36 H 4 7 9 19 21

1 - 6 7 3rd REA 11:57 R. Cuddemi (16) M. Willman V 11 14 22 29 36 H 5 15 19 28 67

2 - 6 8 3rd NFL 12:12 B. Ferguson (8) V 4 8 14 29 H 5 9 17 19 21

2 - 7 9 3rd REA 18:27 C. Mackin (7) G. Mitchell, R. Michel V 8 14 21 22 29 H 3 17 36 77 81

