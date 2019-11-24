Solar Bears Bring Back Blake Kessel
November 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed veteran defenseman Blake Kessel to a Standard Player Contract.
Kessel, 30, returns for his second stint with the Solar Bears organization, where he previously skated from 2013-15, recording 50 points (11g-39a) and 72 penalty minutes in 80 games. His 39 career assists with Orlando are second in club history among defenseman, behind only Eric Baier (78).
In 207 career ECHL games with Orlando, Maine, Jacksonville, Kalamazoo, Atlanta, Bakersfield and Trenton, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner has recorded 142 points (32g-110a) and 144 penalty minutes. He has played in 85 games in the American Hockey League with Milwaukee, Toronto, Rochester, Rockford and Adirondack, posting totals of 27 points (3g-24a) and 18 penalty minutes. Kessel also has overseas professional experience in the top leagues in Finland, Germany and Slovakia, where he has collected 43 points (13g-30a) and 18 penalty minutes in 111 games.
Prior to turning pro, the native of Verona, Wisconsin played three seasons of college hockey at the University of New Hampshire, where Kessel contributed 78 points (21g-57a) and 84 penalty minutes in 114 career games for the Wildcats program. He was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Kessel played his junior hockey for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League, where he collected 95 points (30g-65a) and 64 penalty minutes in 118 games and was named USHL Defenseman of the Year in 2007-08 after leading the circuit in scoring among defensemen.
Kessel has also represented the United States at the World Junior Championships, skating in six games for Team USA in the 2009 tournament hosted in Ottawa, Ontario, where he posted one assist and two penalty minutes for the Americans.
Kessel is the brother of Arizona Coyotes forward and U.S. Olympic silver medalist Phil Kessel and former NWHL player and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Amanda Kessel.
Kessel was originally a sixth-round selection (#166 overall) of the New York Islanders in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
