Daccord Steady as Beast Clip Wings

November 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Erik Robichaud scored his first goal as a member of the Beast and Joey Daccord made 24 saves as Brampton defeated Kalamazoo by a score of 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast faced off against the Kalamazoo Wings for the first time this season. The Beast entered the contest fresh off back-to-back wins and 16 total goals in those wins.

The first period saw the Beast fly up the ice and score the first goal of the contest. Jared Gomes worked the puck to TJ Melancon who whipped the puck to Lindsay Sparks for a breakaway.

The slick forward made no mistake and buried the high shot over the shoulder of Jake Kielly for a 1-0 Brampton lead at 4:55.

The horn would sound to end the first and the Beast would take a 1-0 lead into the intermission. They would also be ahead in the shots department by a count of 11-9.

The second period would see the Beast add to their lead, this time with a goal from Dan Leavens. The forward would take the pass from David Pacan and sweep it into the empty net for a 2-0 lead at 6:34.

Kalamazoo would get on the board with a goal from Dylan Sadowy on the power play that would draw the K-Wings within one at 13:54.

The Beast would fight back and would restore their two-goal lead with a tally from Erik Robichaud. The former Nipissing captain would squeak his shot through the pads of Kielly for his first as a Beast at 16:03.

Brampton continued to fire and were rewarded with a power play goal at 18:26 from TJ Melancon. He took the pass and wired the shot into the back of net to make it 4-1 Brampton at 18:26.

The hometown Beast took a 4-1 lead into the second intermission and would lead in shots 18-16.

The third period saw both clubs hunting for additional goals but goaltenders Kielly and Joey Daccord were solid and turned away all shots they faced. The Beast would take the contest by a score of 4-1 with Daccord making 24 saves for the win.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Leavens (BRA) 2) Melancon (BRA) 1) Robichaud (BRA) The Beast and Wings both finished the game by going one-for six on the man advantage. The Beast will now put their three-game winning streak on the line against the Adirondack Thunder this coming Friday night.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2019-20 Memberships are now available, join the club!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.