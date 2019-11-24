Thunder Closes Weekend with OT Loss to Allen

Wichita, Kan. - Alex Breton scored just 50 seconds into overtime to lift Allen past Wichita, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Beau Starrett and Spencer Dorowicz found the net while Jack Combs added two helpers. Mitch Gillam played solid in net despite the overtime loss, stopping 25 of 28 shots.

Wichita dictated the pace in the first half of the opening period, leading 5-1 in the shot department. Dorowicz gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 10:41. Combs won a puck battle in the left corner and found Dorowicz near the left circle for his 5th of the year. Allen controlled the last half of the frame, outshooting the Thunder 11-1, but Gillam stayed strong in net.

Allen equaled the score in the second period, converting on its second power play of the afternoon. Alex Guptill tipped home a shot from the blue line for his 6th of the season. The Thunder took four minor penalties in the frame, but did a solid job of limiting the Americans on the other three.

Guptill gave Allen its first lead at 9:42 of the third, scoring his second of the game. Wichita turned the puck over in the middle of the ice and Breton found Guptill near the right wing circle for his 7th of the year to make it 2-1. At 12:42, Starrett connected from the left circle as he hammered a slap shot past Jake Paterson to tie it at 2.

In the overtime, Breton stole the puck in his own zone, skated coast-to-coast and beat Gillam to end the game.

Wichita held Allen to 28 shots, which is the first time this season the Thunder held an opponent to 30 or less shots in a game. Starrett has points in four-straight and points in eight of his last nine games. Combs finished with his second two-assist game of the weekend. Parkkonen has assists in four-straight games.

The Thunder remains at home on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. to host the Tulsa Oilers. Come celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with us before you head out on the town.

